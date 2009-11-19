Google's official Chrome OS video

Google has shown off its Chrome OS operating system and along with the announcement that the code was now open source was a video explaining the thought behind the OS.

Unlike Windows, Chrome OS is all about the browser, with a focus on 'speed, simplicity and security' - a phrase used many times.

"Today we are open-sourcing the project as Chromium OS," blogged Google.

"We are doing this early, a year before Google Chrome OS will be ready for users, because we are eager to engage with partners, the open source community and developers.

"As with the Google Chrome browser, development will be done in the open from this point on. This means the code is free, accessible to anyone and open for contributions."