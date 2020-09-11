OnePlus Watch may actually have a round display

Some had expected the OnePlus Watch to look like the Oppo Watch (above)

OnePlus has been slowly expanding beyond smartphones as it grows as a tech company and TechRadar has previously reported on the fact the company is planning to expand into smartwatches.

Until now, the only information available about the smartwatch was that it was in development and could launch later this year. A new leak now confirms its existence and also suggests what it could look like.

Leakster Max J, who was also on the top of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus Nord rumors, states that the OnePlus Watch will have a circular design with a round display.

No other details were shared in this leak, but it is expected to run on Google’s Wear OS with Oxygen OS customization on top.

Many dont seem to understand it so I clarify it. The Watch is circular. WOTCH https://t.co/HkevfvMfgTSeptember 10, 2020

We also expect it to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform, which brings significant improvements to performance and efficiency. That last bit might have been what OnePlus was waiting for.

Earlier this year, Oppo unveiled its first smartwatch as well, which many believed would serve as the base of the OnePlus Watch. However, the round dial could mean that it would rather be inspired by the upcoming smartwatches from Vivo or Realme.

There’s still no clarity on when the OnePlus smartwatch will be officially unveiled, but it may land sooner rather than later. The most likely case is that it will share the stage with the OnePlus 8T in about a month’s time.

On the horizon, we also have the OnePlus Nord Lite and possibly, a cheaper pair of truly wireless earphones too.

Along with smartphones, OnePlus now also makes TVs, audio products and even accessories every now and then. However, the company has also toyed with the idea of drones, tablets and smartwatches in the past; but most of those ended up getting shelved as it wanted to focus on its core business.

Come 2020, the OnePlus Watch project have have been revived and might actually be close to reality.