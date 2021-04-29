OnePlus Nord N10 2 release date might be sooner than we expected

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was only announced back in October 2020 (and hit stores in November), but you might not have to wait until October of this year for the OnePlus Nord N10 2 – or whatever its successor ends up being called – because there are signs that it’s landing imminently.

Mukul Sharma (a leaker with a reasonable track record) tweeted that the OnePlus Nord’s successor (apparently codenamed OnePlus Ebba) has been certified in both Singapore and India.

These sorts of certifications usually happen quite close to launch, so the phone will probably land much less than a year after its predecessor.

OnePlus EBBA (Nord N10 successor) has received the IMDA certification. Asian launch imminent.#OnePlus pic.twitter.com/13cKRAKXYQApril 28, 2021 See more

Unfortunately, no additional details have been shared here, but it’s worth noting that as we haven’t seen certifications for the OnePlus Nord N10 2 in other parts of the world, it’s possible that it will only launch in parts of Asia, at least initially.

This wouldn’t be that surprising, after all, the OnePlus 9R recently landed in India but hasn’t had a global launch. So you might not be able to buy the OnePlus Nord N10 2 everywhere.

In any case, while there are no spec details here, the phone has previously been leaked by Steve Hemmerstoffer (another reputable leaker), who claims the OnePlus Nord N10 2 has the same 6.49-inch screen as the Nord N10, a plastic back, a metal frame, a triple-lens rear camera, and a punch-hole selfie camera.

He also suggests it might not be much of an upgrade, so maybe it won’t be the biggest loss if this phone isn’t widely available. The OnePlus Nord 2 might be more interesting, and it’s possible that will land around the same time.

The OnePlus 9T could land later in the year

