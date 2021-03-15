OnePlus 9 Pro design confirmed - here's what it looks like

The OnePlus 9 launch may be just over a week away, but we've already had a glimpse of what to expect from the OnePlus 9 Pro as photos of the handset appeared on the company's Twitter account.

The OnePlus UK Twitter account shared the below teasers for the upcoming phone that shows almost all the angles you'd want to see of the OnePlus 9 Pro. It also seemingly confirms a new color variant called Morning Mist.

Specially designed reflective glass elevates the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist to new levels of design excellence. There's nothing else like it. See even more on March 23.👉 https://t.co/18Op7zhU9l pic.twitter.com/lF07yB0TVXMarch 15, 2021 See more

We've seen the camera module of this device before in other teasers (like the one at the top of this page), but this is the first time we've seen the handset in such detail from the company's official channels.

What we know about the OnePlus Watch

These are the top upcoming phones

The very best OnePlus phones

Morning Mist seems to be a reflective glass design with a white effect in these shots, but it's currently unclear if that's the effect from the snowy scene they're shot on or actually the color of the phone.

The handset also has curved edges on the screen as well as on the rear of the device. That hasn't been entirely clear in previous information from the company, but matches leaks we've seen in recent weeks.

The camera module on the OnePlus 9 Pro has four lenses, and it has the Hasselblad logo emblazoned on the camera too. We know the OnePlus 9 Pro will include a Sony IMX789 sensor and an ultra-wide camera.

OnePlus has also entered a partnership with famed camera brand Hasselblad in an attempt to improve the color calibration on its devices. We expect there's still more to learn about the OnePlus 9 Pro's camera though.

More to come?

We've just seen three colors for the standard OnePlus 9 phone leak too, but that doesn't include this Morning Mist shade from the images we've seen so far.

The company is putting its focus on teasing the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro, so it may be there's more to learn about the standard OnePlus 9 when it comes to the company's launch.

March 23 is the big launch event for the OnePlus 9 Pro, and while we expect to learn more in the coming week, as the company continues to tease its smartphones, you can expect to learn everything about the new smartphones then.

TechRadar spoke to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau last week to learn about the upcoming phone's camera tech, as well as a host of developments the manufacturer is planning for future devices as well.