OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition teaser leaves us with more questions than answers

Eager to play Cyberpunk 2077 when it finally comes out on November 19? Want a phone to go with it? An exclusive OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is on the way, and will be available for pre-sale on November 4 before the game launches. But, sadly, it might only be released in China.

The collaboration between OnePlus and Cyberpunk 2077 studio CD Projekt Red was announced during the OnePlus 8T launch event in China, with a short teaser video showing off the phone within the game, later uploaded to OnePlus' Weibo account. Whether it will actually appear in the long-awaited RPG is uncertain.

We only have news of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition’s existence, not what it will end up looking like (they didn’t have one on stage) nor when it will be released.

More details are coming in early November, according to a tweet by Radek Grabowski, Lead PR Manager for CD Projekt Red – but given he refers to it as a ‘China-exclusive partnership,’ we might not see this special version in any other region.

Cyberpunk 2077 x OnePlus collaboration was revealed earlier today during the OnePlus 8T event. There’s a limited, CP2077 edition of the smartphone coming soon. More details on this China-exclusive partnership will be announced in early November. pic.twitter.com/hqE731OPhdOctober 15, 2020

Cyberpunk Edition – the new McLaren Edition?

OnePlus had famously released special McLaren Editions of previous phones themed around the luxury automaker (and priced high to match) – versions that had even better specs than the stock models and design flourishes like car seat-quality leather to add to the allure. But that partnership quietly came to an end when McLaren confirmed there wouldn’t be a spruced-up OnePlus 8T McLaren Edition.

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition could, of course, be a similarly stylized, high-spec, and high-priced version of the phone, but we’ll have to wait to find out. At the least, it will almost certainly have exterior design effects styled after the upcoming game – in the teaser image shown during the OnePlus 8T launch (visible in Grabowski's tweet), the bare outline of the phone shows a bit of the same bright yellow we've seen in all the game's promotional material.

We’re hoping it’s less of a ‘minimalist nod’ to Cyberpunk’s aesthetics and more of a full-blown overhaul to make it look like a phone we’d find in the futuristic setting, but we’ll wait and see what OnePlus and CD Projekt Red have to offer.

