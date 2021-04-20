One of the world's most trusted VPNs just slashed prices with a limited time deal

Looking to save money on your cybersecurity and geo-spoofing needs? Then the latest VPN special offer from trusted provider IPVanish could be just what you're after.

For the next couple of weeks (this VPN deal lasts until May 3, to be precise), you can get a subscription to IPVanish for a temptingly reduced price - whether you're looking for a short-term plan or a whole year of use.

If it's that commitment-free one month plan you're after, then that's come crashing all the way down to an introductory price of just $3.49. That's ideal if you're looking for something better than a free VPN, but don't fancy coughing up for a longer plan. Handy if you're traveling briefly abroad to a country with a reputation for blocking websites and apps, or maybe to catch overseas coverage of a particular sporting event or TV show.

That said, if you do go for a whole year, you can now do so for a mere $31.49 - the equivalent of just $2.62 a month. That brings it well in line with our other favorite cheap VPNs. Plus, you can always take advantage of IPVanish's 30-day money back guarantee if you change your mind later.

And it's worth noting that for an extra $3.50, you can add a whole year of SugarSync secure cloud storage to that annual plan - turning a great VPN deal into a truly world class one.

IPVanish VPN | 12 months for $2.62/pm or 1 month for $3.49

Not only do we rank IPVanish within our top five best VPN services overall, but the fact that you get unlimited simultaneous connections for less than $3 a month makes it incredible value for money. Don't want to commit for a year? No worries - you can just grab a 30-day plan for only $3.49.

It's a great VPN deal, but is IPVanish any good?

In short...yes!

IPVanish is an expert VPN provider that secures your online life, ensures your fast speeds, and has zero-logging privacy for your cybersecurity. A log is anything that could be linked to your identity, so a zero-logging policy allows you to browse and stream freely and anonymously. So if online security is your main concern with a VPN, then IPVanish with its zero-logging policy could be ideal for you.

As well as unblocking the likes of Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, it also has a 30-day money-back guarantee and 1,600+ anonymous servers spread across over 75 countries.

Plus, it boasts fast download speeds so you don't need to worry about the VPN slowing down your device, and it's got plenty of powerful, configurable apps. So whether privacy, streaming or cost is your reason for getting a VPN, IPVanish ticks all the boxes.

What can you do with a VPN?

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So say for instance you wanted to access a Netflix show or movie which is geo-restricted to a location, you could access this through a VPN. A VPN changes your IP address. so your device effectively gets tricked into thinking it's in a different location.

Apart from bypassing geo-restricted content a VPN is also crucial in maintaining cybersecurity, which is another reason why it has become so increasingly popular. A VPN uses encryption technologies which basically mean you're browsing anonymously.

And it doesn't stop there, as our article on the more obscure VPN uses explains.