One of the best password managers around just picked up an excellent new feature

Password manager firm Keeper Security has announced a new feature it says will allow users to securely share records with anyone on a time-limited basis.

The new solution, dubbed Keeper One-Time Share, will be useful for those of us who want to share confidential information with a friend, family member or co-worker without exposing it over email, text message, or online messaging.

The news comes as concerns abound about employee approaches to sharing sensitive information. A multinational survey by Western Digital found 68% of data managers believe employee behaviour is a bigger threat to the security of their highly sensitive data than external hackers and various malicious actors.

How does it work?

Keeper Security assures us that One-Time Share links are restricted to the recipient’s device only and automatically expire at a time of the user’s choosing.

One-Time Share records can only be used on one device, and even if the user forgets to un-share the record, it will expire automatically, and the recipient’s access will be revoked. The solution can also be used to share data with recipients who do not have a Keeper account.

In addition, One-Time Share can also be delivered using QR Codes, Airdrop, email, SMS, or other out-of-band channels.

As an additional layer of security, One-Time Shares are apparently also device-locked, which means that only the original recipient can access and decrypt the data.

If the link is later opened by a third party or the user’s email account is compromised, the data cannot be decrypted, except on the original recipient’s device even someone did manage to lay their hands on the relevant security keys.

Keeper Security isn't the only firm rolling out new features for its business password manager offering, however.

1Password recently released a new solution it claims will help firms improve their overall security posture.

Insights from 1Password contains tools to help firms monitor data breaches, password vulnerabilities, and team usage within shared vaults, while also providing suggested next steps and allowing businesses to notify employees of data breaches.

Keeper One-Time Share is currently available for all customers (both paid and free) as well as for commercial customers (including Business, Enterprise, and MSP plans).