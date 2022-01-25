One of the best Google Chrome features is getting an upgrade

Audio player loading…

Juggling multiple tasks, windows and displays at work could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new update coming to Google Chrome.

The browser is set to upgrade its picture-in-picture mode to include non-video content for the first time, giving a boost to those who love having multiple windows open at once.

Google Chrome is reportedly working on the upgrade, codenamed PIP 2.0, now, with a plan to support embedded content such as audio feeds or image galleries while the users continues browsing.

PIP 2.0 on Chrome

Although more commonly used for entertainment and sports viewing, Google Chrome clearly thinks picture-in-picture can also be an incredibly handy workplace tool, allowing users more options for viewing different kinds of content.

In a Chromium blog post, Google explained that PIP 2.0 is part of a series for "the new picture-in-picture v2 feature that allows always-on-top windows with arbitrary content".

A separate Google developer document addressing the feature adds that, "Picture-in-Picture V2 will include a new web api that is still under discussion." This new Chrome code will “hide the window frame and location bar (after a timeout) when the [PiP] window loses focus” but also be able to add it again when the focus is regained.

“The promise will allow a clearer async API and would offer a way to expose that interactive isn’t supported by the platform,” the Google Chrome engineers noted.

“When Picture-in-Picture is requested and the window is displayed we will copy the requested element to the body of the new window."

There are also concerns around security, with the engineers adding that the tool could possibly be used to impersonate system UI. "Therefore, we will ensure the UX of the Picture-in-Picture window is distinct enough by adding a border (and maybe an indicator of the origin)," they note, adding that trusted UI such as permission prompts and autofill will also be disabled, with regular keyboard events also removed to reduce the attack surface.

Via WindowsLatest