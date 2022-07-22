One of the best Dell laptops is now Ubuntu 22.04 certified

Audio player loading…

Developers are finally able to get Ubuntu 22.04 LTS pre-installed on the Dell XPS 13 Plus flagship laptop.

Additionally, Dell XPS 13 Plus owners are also now able to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and receive the same optimizations for their hardware that will come pre-installed on the Developer Edition.

This ability to have Linux pre-installed is much more than a continuation of the 10-year partnership between Dell and Ubuntu maker Canonical that developers have seen for years. Dell is now officially certified for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS - which, rather than a continuation of the status quo, marksthe next phase of the partnership that morphed out of Project Sputnik (opens in new tab), first announced back in 2012.

Ubuntu & Dell

Ubuntu certification goes beyond the ability for a machine to work with Canonical’s Linux software. Instead, the program means there is a guarantee that everything works as it should, and will be supported with Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) updates (opens in new tab) for up to 10 years from the unboxing.

Ubuntu’s certification program tests all certified devices in hundreds of different ways to make sure that they all stay at the high operating standards. Additionally, the devices have particular drivers and software that give features and abilities that go beyond the standard builds.

A full list of features in the refreshed (opens in new tab) Ubuntu 22.04 LTS can be found here (opens in new tab). Some of the toolchains included are Python, PHP, Ruby, Perl, GCC, Go, Rust, and more (opens in new tab).

Dell XPS 13 Plus Developer Edition

Dell’s flagship XPS 13-inch laptop is now twice as powerful as its predecessor. It features a clean and sleek touch function row, glass touchpad, edge-to-edge interfaces and a zero-lattice keyboard. The engine behind this powerhouse is the 12th Gen Intel Core 28W processor. There is also a M.2 PCle Gen 4 NVMe Solid State Drive, up to 32GB, LPDDR5, 5200 Mhz, integrated and dual channel storage, and has Ubuntu Desktop preloaded.