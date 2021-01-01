OLED TV deals offer lowest prices yet in latest January sales

OLED TV deals are a staple of the January sales, and 2021 is no different. We're seeing some excellent prices on 55-inch and 65-inch LG CX OLED TVs this week - the perfect model for most shoppers looking to upgrade to a premium panel.
LG OLED TV deals reigned supreme in 2020, offering luxury displays for as much as £500 off the original £1,799 launch price. We saw some great price cuts over the course of Black Friday, but if you missed out on those, the January sales are bringing back some of the best prices we've seen so far.
We're seeing prices return back to their £1,299 record lows this week (was £1,799), with Currys, John Lewis, AO and Amazon all getting in on the action. That's for the 55-inch model, but you can also find a larger 65-inch display up for £1,799 (was £2,499) at Currys as well.
It's true, we haven't seen those £1,799 or £2,499 prices since launch, with discounts dropping the 55-inch to £1,699 shortly after the display came to market and a £1,399 price tag becoming the norm over the last few months. That's still an excellent result though, with the January sales already slashing prices to some incredibly popular positions.
You'll find more details on these OLED TV deals just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest January sales right here on TechRadar as well.
Today's best OLED TV deals
LG OLED CX 55-inch TV:
£1,799 £1,299 at John Lewis
You'll find this OLED TV deal at a number of retailers this week, but we'd recommend going with John Lewis. Not only are you getting an excellent price, but that five-year guarantee is going to provide some much needed peace of mind as well. You will, however, also find this price at Currys, AO and Amazon.
View Deal
LG OLED CX 65-inch TV:
£2,499 £1,799 at Currys
Currys has also cut £700 from the price of the larger 65-inch LG OLED CX. You'll still find that five year guarantee on this model at Currys as well, so if you're after a larger display you'll still get peace of mind here.
View Deal
Boasting HDMI 2.1 (perfect for next-gen gaming), LG’s Alpha 9 processor and AI Sound Pro to perfectly tune your viewing experience, Dolby Vision HDR (with IQ) and Dolby Atmos audio, you're getting a stunning panel here. It's one of the leading TVs on the market for a reason, and a go-to if you're looking to splash out on a long-lasting investment.
More OLED TV deals
We're rounding up all the latest OLED TV deals right here on TechRadar, so you can cross-check other brands and models to make sure you're getting the best display for you. Or, take a look at the latest 4K TV deals if you're after something a little cheaper.