Retailers across the UK are offering some stunning OLED TV deals this week

LG OLED TV deals reigned supreme in 2020, offering luxury displays for as much as £500 off the original £1,799 launch price. If you missed out on those offers, however, you've got another chance in 2021, as that fantastic £1,299 price is sticking around at a number of retailers this week. We're seeing prices return back to their £1,299 record lows right now (was £1,799), with Currys, John Lewis, AO and Amazon all getting in on the action.

It's true, we haven't seen those £1,799 or £2,499 prices since launch, with discounts dropping the 55-inch to £1,699 shortly after the display came to market and a £1,399 price tag becoming the norm over the last few months. That's still an excellent result though, with the January sales already slashing prices to some incredibly popular positions.

You'll find more details on these OLED TV deals just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest January sales right here on TechRadar as well.

Today's best OLED TV deals

LG OLED CX 55-inch TV: £1,799 £1,299 at John Lewis

You'll find this OLED TV deal at a number of retailers this week, but we'd recommend going with John Lewis. Not only are you getting an excellent price, but that five-year guarantee is going to provide some much needed peace of mind as well. You will, however, also find this price at Currys, AO and Amazon.

Boasting HDMI 2.1 (perfect for next-gen gaming), LG’s Alpha 9 processor and AI Sound Pro to perfectly tune your viewing experience, Dolby Vision HDR (with IQ) and Dolby Atmos audio, you're getting a stunning panel here. It's one of the leading TVs on the market for a reason, and a go-to if you're looking to splash out on a long-lasting investment.

More OLED TV deals

We're rounding up all the latest OLED TV deals right here on TechRadar, so you can cross-check other brands and models to make sure you're getting the best display for you. Or, take a look at the latest 4K TV deals if you're after something a little cheaper.