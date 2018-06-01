O2 is offering a free wireless photo printer with new mobile phone deals now

O2 is offering a new deal that not only gives plenty of decent features in itself but also has the tasty sweetener of a free wireless printer worth £90.

The deal applies to new customers who get an O2 mobile phone contract direct from the network, when buying either a Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact, Huawei P20 Pro, P20 or LG G7 ThinQ phone on an O2 Refresh tariff with 4GB of data or more.

The printer is a Kodak Mini 2 Bluetooth photo printer in black – ideal for reeling off your latest photo masterpiece to share in decidedly hipster hardcopy format.

How to claim your free photo printer

The deal is easy enough to claim as you simply need to email your unique code to Kodak with proof of purchase, name and shipping address. Then O2 says that your brand new printer will make its way to you.

Since this is available on O2 Refresh contracts that means you're not locked in but can change your tariff both higher and lower depending on your needs. This also means an early upgrade is possible by paying off the remaining balance on any current device plan.