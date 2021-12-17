Nvidia stealth drops the RTX 2050, MX570, MX550 budget laptop GPUs

Audio player loading…

Nvidia quietly launched new entries into its line of cheap laptop GPUs: the GeForce RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550.

But considering that they’re only meant to replace GPUs in more economical laptops built for everyday use, it makes sense that the normally outspoken Nvidia wouldn’t bother to market this release.

Nvidia has been especially tight-lipped about these chips, only giving us scant few details. We know that laptops including them will ship out sometime in Spring 2022, and that specifically the RTX 2050 replaces the GTX 1650. It also includes DLSS, ray tracing, and supports Nvidia Broadcast and Optimus power saving.

It will also bring a more powerful version of the Turing architecture to this subset of budget laptops. As a bonus, these GPUs let users run software that would normally refuse to work with integrated GPUs.

Analysis: What else does Nvidia have in store?

It seems that Nvidia has other plans on the horizons, with mere rumors speaking far louder than the stealth launch of some budget graphics cards.

There have been rumblings of a revamped RTX 2060 from the company, which would run with 12GB GDDR6 and boast a CUDA core count of 2,176. It’s also rumored to have a TGP of 184W, and a boost clock pegged at 1,650MHz.

Allegedly an RTX 3090 Ti graphics card is also on the horizon, as well as an RTX 3050 and an RTX 3070 Ti revamp with more VRAM (16GB). However, the latest from the rumor mill implies that Nvidia’s plans to launch the latter two at the end of this year and the beginning of next may have been interrupted due to component shortages.

Though it seems that the RTX 3090 Ti is still on track for a late January release, and possibly set to be announced during the upcoming CES 2022.

Via CNET