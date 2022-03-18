Nvidia RTX 3080 price gets slashed by 35% overnight – is the nightmare over?

By published

GPU price drops are real… but you probably still shouldn’t buy one

Happy PC gamer shows heart sign with hands
(Image credit: Parilov / Shutterstock)
Audio player loading…

The nightmare could finally be over for people wanting to buy a new graphics card, as after a spate of rumors suggesting that GPU prices could soon be falling, we’re now actually seeing the proof, with the price of the mighty Nvidia RTX 3080 dropping by a huge 35% overnight.

While the price drop was spotted in Australia, where the high-end GPU’s price fell from AU$2,299 (around $1,700 / £1,300) to AU$1,499 (around $1,100 / £850), this could be a positive sign that prices elsewhere will begin to drop.

The RTX 3080 was one of the most in-demand GPUs of the past few years, so it’s reassuring to see its price dropping, and it could mean that this difficult period of inflated GPU prices and low stock is at an end.

However, does this mean you should rush out and buy one? Maybe not.

See more

Analysis: A bad time to buy

Cryptocurrency Mining Rig Farm Using Computer Graphic Cards

(Image credit: Victority / Shutterstock)

We don’t blame anyone who has been waiting for two years to grab a graphics card now that prices are falling, but we actually recommend caution. This is still a bad time to buy a GPU.

For a start, while prices are beginning to drop, it may take a while for graphics cards to actually be sold at their original MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price). GPU prices were so high, that they will need to drop before they are actually at the price they were supposed to be.

Both Nvidia and AMD are rumored to be launching next-generation graphics cards later this year, along with Intel, which is entering the market with its own discrete gaming GPUs.

This means the latter part of this year could be an exciting time for graphics cards, with a host of powerful new GPUs coming out. If you splash out on a GPU now, you may regret it if these new graphics cards bring even better performance. Without the stock issues, these new GPUs may also launch at more realistic prices.

On the other hand, if you have the money, then maybe it is worth buying a GPU now, as you’ve waited all this time, and it’ll allow you to play the latest games with all the graphical bells and whistles you’ve been missing out on.

Via Wccftech

Matt Hanson
Matt Hanson

Senior Computing editor

Matt (Twitter) is TechRadar's Senior Computing editor. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. If you're encountering a problem or need some advice with your PC or Mac, drop him a line on Twitter.
See more Graphics cards news