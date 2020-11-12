Nvidia RTX 3060 rumor points to 12GB RAM - but we’re not convinced

Nvidia is reportedly planning to release the rumoured GeForce RTX 3060 in January, complete with a whopping 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

This rumor originally came courtesy of MyDrivers, which claims that the incoming RTX 3060 was originally intended to get just 6GB of memory but Nvidia decided to up the ante in a bid to fend off AMD's RX 6000-series GPUs.

Since, Videocardz has “confirmed” that the RTX 3060 will be offered with up to 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

We’re still not convinced, however. Equipping the RTX 3060 with 12GB memory would mean it offers 50% more RAM than the Nvidia RTX 3070, and 2GB more than the flagship Nvidia RTX 3080, which seems unlikely.

The VideoCardz report suggests the RTX 3060 is unlikely to be the only Nvidia GPU to make its debut in January. It claims the RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3050, and RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti are all lined up for a launch in early-2021 as Nvidia looks to better compete against AMD’s RDNA 2 GPUs.

The report suggests that AMD has decided to launch the Navi 22 graphics sooner than previously expected, with the RX 6700 series now planned for January as well.

According to this latest rumor, the RTX 3060 and RTX 3050 Ti will likely utilize the yet to be seen GA106 GPU, according to Videocardz, while the upcoming RTX 3060 Ti is rumored to feature the same GA104 GPU as RTX 3070. The RTX 3050 would use a GA107 chip, according to the report.

The RTX 3060 Ti model is also said to launch with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, less than the reported 12GB RTX 3060.