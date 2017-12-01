NOW TV slashes broadband and TV deal prices including Sky Atlantic and Sky Cinema

The NOW TV service has built its reputation as the go-to place to watch Sky television on the cheap, allowing you to pick and choose what channels you want and not tying you into a lengthy contract. That philosophy of providing great value comes to NOW TV's broadband deals this week, offering broadband and TV packages from £19.99 per month - but only until Monday December 4.

If the idea of sorting out your TV and broadband in one easy plan sounds attractive, then these packages are well worth considering. The £19.99 per month deal consists of standard broadband, more than 100 TV channels and a NOW TV Entertainment Pass. It adds the likes of Sky Atlantic, Sky One, MTV, Comedy Central and 250+ box sets to the usual freeview channels. And the only thing you have to pay at the start is a tenner for set-up.

Movies more your thing? Then an extra £3 per month gets you Sky Cinema instead of Entertainment. That means you get the entire suite of film channels, including Disney, Comedy, Crime & Thriller, Superheroes and yes...Sky Cinema Christmas!

Broadband deal of the week with Entertainment pass

Broadband deal of the week with Sky Cinema pass

Existing NOW TV customers

If you're on an ordinary NOW TV broadband plan and like the look of this new deal, we're afraid you're out of luck. This is an introductory offer, so only applies to folk that are new to NOW TV. Sorry!

This week's best broadband and TV deals:

This NOW TV deal is head and shoulders better than any other similar packages on the market at the moment. The closest alternative is TalkTalk's TV Plus with Fast Broadband and 30 extra entertainment channels for £25.95 per month and £25 upfront - that's an additional £85 over the course of the year.

If you still want to look at other broadband and TV deals though, then the below comparison chart will show you the best of the rest.