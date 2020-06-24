Norwich vs Everton live stream: how to watch the Premier League for free today

Can the Canaries keep their Premier League survival hopes alive? Today's home match against Everton at Carrow Road is a must-win if they want to, so read on to find out how to get a free Norwich vs Everton live stream today and watch the Premier League online from anywhere in the world.

Rooted to 20th in the table, Norwich were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Southampton in their first game back, dashing any hopes of a post-shutdown bounce back for Daniel Farke's team. He'll be hoping his side can take advantage of Everton's poor away form, with the Merseyside club having lost four of their last six matches on the road in all competitions.

Free Norwich v Everton live stream Wednesday's match at Carrow Road is airing for free on the BBC in the UK. Coverage is being shared over two channels, with BBC Two showing the first half from 5.30pm BST (kick-off 6pm) and the match switching to BBC One for the second-half at 7pm. Brits who can't access iPlayer because they're abroad should check out our favourite VPN, which offers a 30-day money back guarantee.

Norwich have just eight games left to save their Premier League lives and find themselves six points adrift from safety, with games against Man United, Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal all still to play. If they are to get anything out of this vital match, they'll need to deliver a much improved defensive display than the feeble capitulation they offered up against Southampton.

Everton come into the game having become only the third team this season to take points off champions-elect Liverpool this season, holding them to a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Some poor results prior to the break all but ended Carlo Ancelotti's side's faint hopes of qualifying for Europe, but the Italian will still be expecting a strong top half finish. With a huge transfer budget reportedly at Ancelotti's disposal in the next window, many of this current Everton players are effectively auditioning for their Goodison Park futures and will be looking to make an impression in the remaining matches.

Read on for your guide on how to live stream Norwich v Everton for free today and watch the Premier League online from anywhere on earth.

How to watch Norwich v Everton from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local Premier League coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

How to watch a FREE Norwich v Everton live stream in the UK

As mentioned above, the great news for footy fans in the UK is that this evening's match will be shown exclusively live in the UK on free-to-air BBC One and BBC Two. Coverage begins at 5.30pm BST on BBC Two ahead of the 6pm kick-off, before coverage switches to BBC One at 7pm for the second half. The match is one of four Premier League games that the Beeb is set to show live during Project Restart, and will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. if you're from the UK but happen to away from home, you can still live stream Norwich vs Everton from abroad - but you'll need a great VPN to relocate your IP back to the UK. Follow the instructions above to get started.

Live stream Norwich v Everton for free in US

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 Premier League season and kick-off of the Norwich v Everton game is at 1pm ET or 10am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN - accessible for free provided you can log-in with details of your cable provider. If you don't have cable, then one of the most affordable ways to tune in to all the Premier League action is via streaming service Sling. NBCSN is available as part of its $30 a month Sling Blue package - though there's currently a FREE Sling trial on offer, mean you can watch the Premier League this week for nothing. Another great option is Hulu. Although the Hulu + Live TV package you need to watch NBCSN is priced at $54.99 a month, it's a complete cable replacement service and even offers a FREE 1-week trial for you to test it out - no strings attached. If you subscribe to these services but find yourself unable to access them because yo're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a Norwich vs Everton for free: live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. This means the network will show all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Norwich and Everton, with kick-off set for 1pm ET / 10am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

sHow to live stream Norwich v Everton: watch online in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including this game between Norwich and Everton. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. Anyone from Australia who wants to tune in to Optus Sport but can't because they're abroad can use one best VPNs as mentioned above. Kick-off in Australia is at 3am AEST in the early hours of Thursday morning.

How to watch Norwich v Everton: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Norwich vs Everton live at 5am NZST this Thursday morning. The network offers a one-month free trial that will get you coverage of every remaining Premier League match this season, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs.

How to watch Norwich vs Everton in India