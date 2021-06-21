North Macedonia vs Netherlands live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 free and from anywhere

North Macedonia's slim hopes of reaching Euro 2020's knock out stages rest on getting a result tonight against Frank de Boer's high-flying Dutch side. Read on for your guide to watching a North Macedonia vs Netherlands live stream and find out how to watch Euro 2020 online from anywhere.

North Macedonia vs Netherlands Euro 2020 live stream Date: Monday, June 21 Kick-off time: 6pm CET / 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9pm PT / 2am AEST / 4am NZST Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands Free live stream: ITV Hub (see below for more) Global live streams: ABC via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

North Macedonia currently prop up Group C, having lost to Austria and Ukraine. As well as needing to pull off a seemingly unlikely win here, the tournament outsiders also need a hatful of goals to rectify their goal difference, as well hoping for the Ukraine vs Austria result to go their way.

The Netherlands have already secured their spot in the last 16, building on their hard fought win over Ukraine in their opening game, with a much more comfortable 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday. De Boer looks likely to rest up a number of key players for this match, against a side the Dutch have never lost to in the four previous occasions that they have met.

Read on for how to watch a North Macedonia vs Netherlands live stream for FREE today.

Free Euro 2020 live streams

There's great news for anyone looking to binge watch this summer's tournament, with a number of European broadcasters showing every match for free. We suggest you double check your local listings to confirm the details of who is showing this game, but among Europe's free-to-air broadcasters are:

UK - ITV and ITV Hub

France - TF1

Germany - ARD and ZDF

Spain - Mediaset

Italy - RAI

How to live stream North Macedonia vs Netherlands from outside your country

Our guide below gives detailed instructions on how you can watch this Euro 2020 match live in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is down to geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get avoid geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

How to watch a FREE North Macedonia vs Netherlands live stream online in the UK

In the UK, North Macedonia vs Netherlands is being shown on ITV1, with kick-off set for 5pm BST. The build-up starts at 4.15pm BST. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE - you'll be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, you can also live stream North Macedonia vs Netherlands free by firing up ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Netherlands in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, with the former network showing this match which kicks off at 12pm ET / 9am PT. If you get ESPN as part of your cable package, you can also live stream North Macedonia vs Netherlands directly through the the ESPN website. How to watch North Macedonia vs Netherlands without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream North Macedonia vs Netherlands in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights in Australia for Euro 2020 matches, including this game which is set to get under way at 2am AEST on Tuesday morning. And if you're prepared to get up early enough then the great news is that Optus is showing this first game absolutely FREE! For the rest of the tournament. An Optus Sport subscription will set you back $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch North Macedonia vs Netherlands: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

North Macedonia vs Netherlands will be shown live in Canada, along with the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a North Macedonia vs Netherlands live stream, with kick-off set for 12pm ET / 9am PT. If you don't have cable, it may make more sense to opt for their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.



How to watch North Macedonia vs Netherlands at Euro 2020 online in New Zealand