NordVPN has got one of the very best Black Friday VPN deals of 2019

Thanksgiving 2019 may have ended but NordVPN just doesn't stop giving - and we are definitely thankful for its latest discount. The provider has dominated the Black Friday competition of sale season with one of the best VPN deals out there.

The provider has just (once again) added to its latest Black Friday VPN deal, making it a terrific triple threat. So now Nord is offering an 83% discount, three months free and a free NordLocker file encryption app - which usually has an RRP of $312, on its 36-months plan.

This deal means that your next three years of VPN needs are all sorted for the equivalent of $2.82 (£2.20/AU$4.16) a month.

Click here to get a fantastic 83% discount on NordVPN

This is an incredible discount from NordVPN - which boasts fast speeds, an easy-to-use user interface and high quality. Of course for a deal this good there has to be a slight catch, and for this it's that you'll have to pay the total cost of the three years upfront.

Prefer a different VPN provider? IPVanish's sale saves you 73% on cybersecurity and you only have to commit to one year.

Not sure if Nord is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN guide.

Read more about this major VPN deal:

NordVPN | 36 39 months | $430.20 $101.76 83% off

NordVPN is ideal for anyone who wants a very fast and easy VPN to use. It's range of features include P2P-optimized servers, malware blocking and even Bitcoin support. The P2P support means you'll be able to download from a close by location - ensuring that you get the very best download speeds. And we successfully unlocked foreign Netflix in our tests, too.

View Deal

Is NordVPN any good?

Absolutely! NordVPN's ability to unblock Netflix and BBC iPlayer not only make it ideal for streamers but it also lets you keep your privacy with its zero-logging policy. Not to mention, in a world of expensive VPN providers, NordVPN is fairly cheap - especially now with its Black Friday deal.

It also boasts a very speedy customer support so all you queries can be instantly resolved, an effective kill switch (ideal for anyone concerned with security) and up to six simultaneous connections which is perfect for anyone trying to save (you only have to set up one account).

But it is worth noting that in October NordVPN revealed that it suffered a hack which breached its cybersecurity credentials. Gladly, it has taken significant steps to correct this, which is why we're still confident to recommend its service. Scroll down the page if you want to know more about this.

Still want to know more? Our in-depth NordVPN review goes into every nook and cranny.

What is the NordVPN breach?

As of October 2019, NordVPN announced that the provider had suffered a hack which breached it's security. This hack dates back to 2018, and rather shook the sector when it came to the surface. When it was unveiled, NordVPN announced it was taking clear steps to tighten things up, including working with cybersecurity consulting firm VerSprite and completing a full-scale third-party independent security audit next year.

If you want further information on this hack, make sure you check out our NordVPN data breach news story. And if cybersecurity is your main reason for getting a VPN, why not read our most secure VPN provider guide.