Nokia Steel is a fitness tracker that looks like a watch, and it's a third cheaper today

The Nokia Steel is a smart piece of kit that disguises some basic fitness tracking tech inside a traditional watch design.

This is what's called a hybrid smartwatch, and while it may not have all of the features you'd want from a top-end device this can keep an eye on your daily step count and sleep quality.

You don't have GPS for running or a heart rate monitor here, but today it has over a third off for Amazon Prime Day. Both the black and white watch face versions are on sale from £109.40 down to £69.95 each.

Last year's Black Friday did see the Nokia Steel drop lower to £62.99, but this is still a great saving over its normal everyday price.

The deal is set to end at 9:25PM BST this evening though and it may even stop before that is Amazon sells out, so you'll have to act fast to be able to grab the Nokia Steel at this price.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

