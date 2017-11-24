Nokia 3310 is only £19.99 now so you can get your retro phone fix

Earlier this year the Nokia 3310 - one of the most popular phones of the early 2000s - made a comeback with a brand new look, upgraded spec and a new version of the classic Snake game.

It's not going to give you all of the features you'd expect from your average smartphone, but it's much cheaper and is a great choice if you're looking for a back up phone or something just to do calls and texts.

Black Friday has brought the cheapest deal we've seen for the new Nokia 3310 but you'll be restricted to O2's network if you buy it.