Nokia 1 arrives in the UK as the first Android Go edition smartphone

The Nokia 1 has officially arrived in the UK, and it's the first smartphone to enter the country with Google's Android Go edition software on board.

Android Go is a lighter version of the mobile operating system specifically designed to run on low-cost handsets with less power under the hood.

The Nokia 1 is certainly low-cost, with a PAYG price of just £79, and there's not much power onboard either, with an entry-level Mediatek quad-core chipset and just 1GB of RAM.

You still get the likes of Google Assistant, Maps and YouTube, but they're 'Go editions' of the apps, tuned to run on the lower power of the Nokia 1.

Simple, functional, cheap

The Nokia 1 also features a 4.5-inch, 480 x 854 display, 8GB of storage, 5MP rear camera, 2MP front camera and a 2,150mAh battery.

It's a basic feature set then, but the Nokia 1 isn't designed to wow or excite, but rather to offer a functional, affordable – and basic – smartphone experience.

You can pick up the Nokia 1 from EE, O2, Vodafone and Carphone Warehouse, and it's available in red and blue.