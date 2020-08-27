No Mi 10 Ultra in your country? This next big Xiaomi phone looks set for a global launch

The Xiaomi Mi 10 series includes a few different offerings at various price points, but its top model, the Mi 10 Ultra, isn't available outside China. However, there seems to be a new powerhouse from Xiaomi, which could have a global release.

As spotted by XDA Developers, a new Xiaomi phone code-named 'apollo' was found on an online marketplace, references to which can also be found in the code for MIUI 12, the operating system Xiaomi handsets run on.

The MIUI 12 code mentions the 'apollo' and 'apollo pro', which many think refers to the expected Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, spin-offs of the Mi 10 in the spirit of the Mi 9T which was specced-up in a few areas from its original.

There's also mention of both India specific and Global variants of the phones (Xiaomi sometimes releases different versions of its phones in India), suggesting the handset could get a wider release.

These references to the Xiaomi Mi 10T line can also be found in code in the Xiaomi camera app according to XDA, which seemingly reveals the 'apollo' will have three cameras, including a 64MP main, and 'apollo pro' will also have three snappers but with a 108MP lead.

That would be a little bit of a downgrade from the Mi 10, which had four cameras including a 108MP main, but perhaps photography won't be the emphasis for the Mi 10T devices, if that's what these are.

More for the Mi 10T

[ Exclusive ] Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro & Mi 10 Lite Launching Soon Globally.Here is The First Look Of Mi 10T Pro.Mi 10T Pro Specs.•5000mAh Battery•144Hz Refresh Rate•108MP Rear Camera•May Be Side Mounted Fingerprint Scanner I Am Not Sure About This One.#Mi10TPro #Mi10T pic.twitter.com/8ngfxyrzZoAugust 26, 2020

There's more: Twitter leaker Abhishek Yadav had more specifications to share, including images of the Xiaomi Mi 10T. It's worth pointing out Yadav doesn't have any clear track record of leaking information, so take this with a big pinch of salt, though faking image renders is no easy task.

Apparently, the display on the Mi 10T Pro will be an AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 144Hz (something XDA Developers concurs with) and a single punch-hole for the selfie camera. All models will have a triple-camera arrangement, but there are likely to be spec differences between them.

According to the leak, the battery will be 5,000mAh, and will support fast charging, though it’s unclear if that will be the company's new 120W tech or something more conservative. We also expect it to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset as we've seen power a lot of other flagships this year.

No launch timeline was specified, but by the end of the year seems to be a safe guess at this point. All the information is yet to be confirmed by Xiaomi, so take them with a grain of salt. But by the looks of it, it does seem like the next global flagship from the company.