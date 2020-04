Nintendo Switch Lite bundles now available with top deals on Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals are back to save you precious time searching for that perfect game / console combination. With stock of the main console remaining as stable as the price of turnips, you'll want to head over to the handheld-only version of the console to get your Animal Crossing fix as soon as possible. Thankfully, we've spotted some fantastic Nintendo Switch Lite bundles available this week, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons leading the pack.

There are so many games on offer here, it's hard to believe such choice is still available considering recent stock shortages. You'll find the delights of Mario Kart 8, Super Smash Bros., Luigi's Mansion 3, and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX among others available just as we head into the weekend.

All of this means that Nintendo Switch Lite deals are back on the table, and you can save even more cash by picking up your first game at the same time. Those Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing bundles are likely to run out fast as shopper are desperate to get to their deserted island, so we'd move fast on these.

Not in the UK? Nintendo Switch Lite stock is still incredibly low in the US, but you can see all the latest deals our price tracking software has found further down the page.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Lite bundle

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing New Horizons | £244 at Game

The wait is finally over, and you can now pick up an Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Lite bundle in the UK. This deal offers a fantastic price, saving you about £5 on the game itself when it's included with your Nintendo Switch order. The turquoise model is now sold out, but you can still pick up the grey or yellow versions. Grey Model | Yellow Model

More Nintendo Switch Lite deals

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | £219 at Game

It may be a cheaper game, but there's no reason to ignore Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle. If you want to ease yourself or your little ones into XCOM-like strategy with a fun Rabbids twist that proves hilarious for all ages, take a look at this cheaper Switch Lite bundle. Game has now run out of turquoise models, but the yellow and grey are still available. Grey Model | Yellow Model

Nintendo Switch Lite | FIFA 20 | £219 at Currys

For some reason this bundle is only available on the yellow Nintendo Switch Lite model, but if you're eager to get back onto the pitch and have a penchant for the brightest of colours, you'll want to check out this FIFA 20 offering. Grab both the game and the console for £219 this week at Currys.

Nintendo Switch Lite | The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | £229 at Currys

Jump into one of the best open world action RPGs of this generation (and the one before that) wherever you are with this Nintendo Switch Lite The Witcher 3 bundle from Currys. Littered with awards and even its own shining Netflix series, you'll have a hard time finding a better universe to explore. Grey Model | Turquoise Model View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX | £229 at Currys

If you're feeling some spinoff action, you'll find Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX available with a Nintendo Switch Lite for £229 at Currys right now. Become the Pokemon you love and gather your rescue team to explore this classic remake. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow ModelView Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | £229 at Currys

This blast from the past offers up the 2019 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening with a Nintendo Switch Lite console for the reduced price of just £229 for both! Step into the wonderfully odd world of Link's Awakening - the only Zelda title not set in Hyrule - and take on all manner of dungeons, puzzles, and enemies on the handheld Nintendo Switch. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow Model

Nintendo Switch Lite | Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | £239 at Currys

If you're after some classic fighter action, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is here for some cathartic destruction. Play as every character from previous rosters, or one of the new fighters from the always-expanding catalogue. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow Model

Nintendo Switch Lite | Mario Kart 8 | £244 at Game

If you're itching to get back to the track, Mario Kart 8 is available in Game's latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals as well. That's plenty of multi-player mayhem to fill your days with, though you might want to check the latest Joy-Con deals below for that, as these controllers don't detach. The turquoise model is currently out of stock, but you'll still find the grey and yellow Nintendo Switch Lite available. Grey Model | Yellow Model

Nintendo Switch Lite | Luigi's Mansion 3 | £244 at Game

Get your ghost-hunting gear on, because Luigi's Mansion 3 is also available as a bundle in the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals. Save Luigi's friends from the evil King Boo across a whole hotel's worth of hilariously themed levels in this single or multiplayer title. Turquoise stock has just run out, but you'll still find the yellow and grey models available.



Grey Model | Yellow Model

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite doesn't feature detachable Joy-Con controllers like the flagship model. That means if you're planning on picking up some multiplayer games to entertain your whole household, you'll want to pick up some cheap Joy-Cons.

We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals as well as the best Nintendo Switch Lite sales right here on TechRadar. You'll also find the best cheap Nintendo Switch games on offer right now as well.