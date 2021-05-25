Nintendo Switch eShop could get a huge upgrade

A new patent filed by Nintendo shows a personalized rating system could come to the Nintendo Switch eShop. If implemented, the system could tailor a user’s eShop browsing experience by recommending games it thinks they’d most likely be interested in playing.

Reported by Game Rant, the patent details a system that can "generate a base rating that is a function of gameplay data for a specific user..." In theory, this would allow the Nintendo Switch eShop to better organize itself on a per player basis, having them spend less time trawling through the current scattershot approach to game listings.

How the patented system works seems to be pretty complex, but to put it simply, it attempts to pull in data from a variety of sources, including critic and user reviews, as well as your personal preferences when it comes to game genre. This in turn will potentially be used to create a personalized section for you to browse, perhaps not dissimilar to a “Recommended” section found on apps like Netflix and Xbox’s Store.

The Switch needs this

While this is just a patent and not something Nintendo will necessarily implement for real, we sincerely hope it does. The Nintendo Switch eShop desperately needs some kind of organization feature like this to help users sift through the mountains of shovelware games Nintendo is prone to allow on its storefront.

Ideally, this could be a new feature Nintendo is potentially lining up for the rumored Switch Pro, which wouldn’t be unheard of for the company. Nintendo has in the past refurbished its eShop features and design between systems before, such as with the Wii and Wii U consoles.

Plus, given that the Nintendo Switch eShop is missing basic features that its competitors enjoy, such as user ratings, this patent for eShop personalization would be more than welcome on an enhanced Nintendo Switch Pro device.