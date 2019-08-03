Nintendo confirms its plans for Gamescom 2019

Gamescom 2019 is fast approaching and Nintendo has now revealed what its on and offline plans for the show will be.

Gamescom itself runs from August 20 to August 24 but the majority of Nintendo’s online activity will take place between the 20th and 22nd. Across these dates, those not attending the show itself will be able to watch a series of videos featuring extended gameplay from the publisher's upcoming Switch lineup.

Games getting some time in the spotlight will include Luigi’s Mansion 3, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, The Witcher 3, Astral Chain, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Dragon Quest 10 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

Bringing the gameplay

For visitors to the show floor, Nintendo will have a booth where it’ll be possible to get hands on with titles including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Dragon Quest 10 S, Pokémon Sword and Shield and even that highly-anticipated The Witcher 3 port.

New gameplay is all very well and good but if you like nothing more than a good competition then you’ll want to tune into Nintendo’s one-off Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Gamescom 2019 Invitational on August 22. The event will start streaming on Nintendo’s YouTube channel in the afternoon and will see players go head to head for the chance to be flown to Japan for the Ultimate World Challenge Cup held in October.