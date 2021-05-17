Nikon Z50 could soon get trio of tasty prime lenses from Viltrox

The Nikon Z50 could soon be getting three new very promising APS-C prime lenses, thanks to Chinese camera accessories maker Viltrox.

The lens manufacturer has shown off several unannounced lenses at the China International Photographic Equipment and Technology Fair, including three prime lenses for Z-mount series APS-C cameras. These are the Viltrox AF 23mm f/1.4 Z, AF 33mm f/1.4 Z and AF 56mm f/1.4 Z.

This is potentially great news for Nikon Z50 owners, as Nikon’s native lens lineup for the Z-mount’s only APS-C camera is currently a little lacking. Right now, there are only two DX-format lenses in the Z-mount lineup (the 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR and 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR), with one more (the DX 18-140mm) on its roadmap.

With rumors growing about an imminent launch for the Nikon Z30, it seems Nikon’s APS-C mirrorless cameras – which are smaller and more affordable than full-frame bodies like the Nikon Z6 II – could soon be getting a welcome boost.

Those three Viltrox lenses have the same focal lengths and bright apertures as the ones it’s made for Fujifilm’s X-mount, so we can likely expect similar performance and price tags. The Viltrox AF 23mm f/1.4 Z would be ideal for street photography, while the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.4 Z promises to be a fine portrait lens. The Viltrox AF 33mm f/1.4 Z would slot in as a handy ‘nifty fifty’ in full-frame terms.

We don’t yet have a release date for the lenses, which aren’t yet official on Viltrox’s website, but they’ll hopefully join the existing Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.8 Z and Viltrox 20mm f/1.8 Z lenses that are already on sale very soon.

(Image credit: Viltrox)

Prime cuts

The Nikon Z50 isn’t the only Z-mount camera that’s going to benefit from some Viltrox prime lenses, either. If you’re an owner of full-frame Nikon Z-mount series cameras like the Nikon Z7 II, some new prime lenses are headed your way, too.

Those new full-frame Viltrox lenses are the AF 24mm f/1.8 Z, AF 35mm f/1.8 Z, and AF 50mm f/1.8 Z. We don’t have a solid date for when any of these lenses will be released, but expect it to be fairly soon.

Viltrox has a good track record with its third-party lenses, with its existing options for Fujifilm X-series cameras offering great-value alternatives to Fujifilm’s own glass.

Those APS-C Fujifilm lenses cost only $329 / £299 / AU$489 (for the 23mm f/1.4 and 56mm f/1.4), and $279 / £269 / AU$385 for the 33mm f/1.4, which is impressive value for such bright prime lenses. We hope all six of its new Z-mount lenses follow this trend.

Via Nikon Rumors