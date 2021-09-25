New Zealand vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Rugby Championship from anywhere

With one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy, the seemingly unstoppable All Blacks will look to claim the crown here today with a win against the second-placed Springboks. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream for the 2021 Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world.

Despite fielding a largely second string line-up, the Kiwi's earned a 36-13 bonus-point victory at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium last weekend against Argentina, extending their lead to 10 points over second-placed South Africa in the Rugby Championship table, while also knocking the Pumas and the Wallabies out of the tournament.

That win also saw the Kiwi's displace their opponents today of their world's No 1 ranked status.

The task is a simple but seemingly insurmountable one for the Springboks - nothing less than a win here today and in next week's final match of this double-header with New Zealand while also piling on the tries for vital bonus points will be enough for them to have any hope of claiming this year's Rugby Championship title.

Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream of the Rugby Championship game wherever you are right now.

How to live stream New Zealand vs South Africa from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the UK or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

How to watch an New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport is showing the New Zealand vs South Africa game in New Zealand, with kick-off set for 7.05pm NZST on Saturday night. Coverage starts on Sky Sport 1 at 6pm. Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. The service is showing every Rugby Championship match. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in South Africa

Rugby fans looking to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport, which is the place to watch every Rugby Championship game. Kick-off is set for 9.05am SAST on Saturday afternoon, with the build-up starting at 8am. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa FREE in Australia

In Australia you can tune in to New Zealand vs South Africa on Stan Sport, which is live streaming every single Rugby Championship match, including this one. Kick-off is set for 5.05pm AEST on Saturday evening. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. Just remember that every Wallabies game is being shown for free on 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch an New Zealand vs South Africa live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of the New Zealand vs South Africa game comes courtesy of Sky Sports, which is showing all of the Rugby Championship action. New Zealand vs South Africa starts at 8.05am BST, with coverage getting underway on Sky Sports Arena at 7.15am. Sky subscribers can watch on-the-go or stream on a range of devices with the provider's Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. For rugby fans without Sky, the best alternative is the more flexible streaming option, Now TV, where you can buy a Sky Sports membership. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in the US

Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the New Zealand vs South Africa game in the US, but you'll have to get up early or stay up seriously late, with kick-off set for 3.05am ET / 12.05am PT on Friday night / Saturday morning. FloRugby is the home of all of the Rugby Championship action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa: live stream Rugby Championship in Canada