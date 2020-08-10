New WhatsApp feature will stop you embarrassing yourself in group chats

WhatsApp could soon be getting a new feature that will help you avoid the embarrassment of accidentally sending a message to the wrong group.

As reported by WABetaInfo, the new option will allow you to set custom backgrounds for each of your chats, so you can see straight away which group or individual contact you're speaking to.

The new feature will also allow you to choose different backgrounds for different system themes, so you can have one custom design for use with light mode, and another for dark mode.

If that's not enough, you'll even be able to set the brightness of your chat wallpapers, making it easy to tone down your chosen pattern or picture so it fades into the background and doesn't distract from your chats.

Coming soon (hopefully)

Custom backgrounds for individual chats aren't available to test yet, even for beta users, but will hopefully roll out within the coming months.

It's possible that the new option may arrive at the same time as the ability to use a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices – a long-awaited feature that will make life much easier for anyone who owns more than one phone. We'll keep you updated when we know more.