New PS5 images offer the best look yet at the console’s size

We’ve heard a lot about how the PlayStation 5 is going to be a large console but some brand new close-up images have given us a better idea of just how big it actually is.

The images of Sony’s PS5, published (via The Verge) by Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC), show the console sitting horizontally alongside some rulers, as well as with its detachable base. It’s safe to say it’s not small.

Sony had already revealed the measurements for the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition in a PlayStation Blog post prior to these images being discovered. According to Sony, excluding the base and the largest projection, the standard console measures approximately 390mm wide, 104mm high and 260mm deep, while the Digital Edition measures approximately 390mm, 92mm and 260mm.

Wide and tall

However, while these measurements already made it clear that the PS5 is going to be the largest PlayStation console to date, having in-the-wild images like these as well as the numbers makes it a lot easier to picture how the console will look as part of your entertainment set up before committing to any pre-orders.

(Image credit: Taiwan NCC)

Neither of the next-generation consoles is particularly diminutive and both have the potential to be slightly awkward when it comes to arranging your entertainment console. Lying horizontally, the Xbox Series X measures 301mm wide, 151mm high and 151mm deep, making it far less wide than the PS5 but certainly thicker. When positioned vertically however, the slimmer PS5 will tower over the Series X with its height.

Regardless of positioning, when it comes to depth of both consoles, the PS5 takes up the most space so it’s probably worth taking a measuring tape to your shelves, just as the team at TechRadar have done. If you’re more inclined towards an Xbox, though, Microsoft has made it possible to print yourself a full-size paper replica of its upcoming consoles so that you can plan out your space.

It’s already been suggested that the PS5’s size is in part down to its complex cooling system, which is yet to be revealed in any detail. After the console’s divisive design was first revealed, PlayStation’s VP of UX Design, Matt MacLaurin, responded to a question about why it’s so much bigger than the PS4 on LinkedIn:

“Thermals. This gen is little supercomputers. While the 7nm process delivers amazing heat performance for the power, the power is very extreme.”

The PS5 will launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Mexico and South Korea, while it’ll come to the rest of the world on November 19.