New OnePlus 6 renders offer a clear look and a possible price

The OnePlus 6 is imminent, with plans for a May 16 launch date in London, but the new Android smartphone refuses to wait that long to break cover.

New renders have appeared online, leaking what the phone is supposed to look like on the front and back. The three photos, posted to Slashleaks, match all the recent OnePlus 6 design rumors we've heard.

The display notch at the top of this all-screen smartphone is in full view here, and it is indeed smaller than the notorious iPhone X notch. Everything else about the OnePlus 6 front is all about the big-screen real estate, said to be 6.28 inches.

On the back, we're getting a clear look at the vertically stacked dual-lens camera, flash, and oval-shaped fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus logo adorns the rear of the phone, too. Everything looks a lot like the OnePlus 5T, save for the new center-aligned camera location.

(Photo Credit: DIMITRI12/Slashleaks)

This new OnePlus 6 leak mentions that the phone will be available on May 22, although we know you'll be able to buy it first on May 21 at pop-up events around the world. That's the official release date for OnePlus fans in our opinion.

It'll come in two configurations, and both sizes have prices attached in today's leak, in euros: €519 for the 64GB version and €569 for the 128GB version.

These unofficial OnePlus prices are said to be derived from Amazon, and represent a very slight increase over the OnePlus 5T staring price of $499 (£449, AU$599). We're expecting a small price increase in all countries, so it's not a surprise.

No pricing details have been given for the confirmed 256GB OnePlus 6, or the OnePlus 6: Avengers Infinity War Edition that's supposed to launch in India on May 17.