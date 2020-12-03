New mysterious Apple product in the pipeline for December 8th?

A leaked internal Apple memo indicates that the company might be announcing a new hardware product on December 8, though it is characteristically vague on the nature of the product itself.

The memo, revealed by MacRumors this week, is said to come from a reliable source and was sent to service providers informing them of AppleCare-related developments on December 8. The memo specifically informs technicians to expect new product SKUs, product descriptions, and product pricing.

Given that there isn't going to be a major launch event on December 8 to coincide with this potential announcement, it isn't likely to be a major product launch (so no new MacBook or iPhone, for example).

The timing, per the memo, of the upcoming changes track with earlier, similar memos that have coincided with new hardware announcements such as this year's iPhone 12 event in October.

Since the memo was directed towards AppleCare+ providers, it appears that it will be a hardware launch of some kind and not a service, such as Apple Music or similar. That said, hardware in this case is a very broad term and could refer to anything from a new Apple TV to a charger cable, so until December 8, 5:30 PST, it's anyone's guess.