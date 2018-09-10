New Fossil, Louis Vuitton and Montblanc watches first to sport Snapdragon 3100

Qualcomm just announced its brand new wearable chipset that's set to power a lot of upcoming Wear OS watches, and we've also heard which devices will be the first to sport it too.

The Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizion and the Montblanc Summit 2 are two of the devices that will include the new processing tech.

Both of these are new announcements, and we've yet to learn any other details apart from the chipsets inside. We expect them to sit at the higher end of the smartwatch market considering the price of each brand's previous wearable tech products.

Fossil Group has also been confirmed as another partner that will be one of the first to sport the new tech, but we've yet to learn what device will be the first to include the new chipset.

Considering Fossil just launched a series of new smartwatches with the Snapdragon Wear 2100 inside, it's unlikely we'll see a watch sporting the new chipset before the Louis Vuitton or Montblanc make it to market.

Want to know more about the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and what it will do to change upcoming smartwatches? You'll want to read this in depth explainer on the new tech.