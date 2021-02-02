New AMD Radeon driver delivers major performance improvements for The Medium

The new AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.2.1 is optimized for Bloober Team’s recently-released physiological dual-reality game, The Medium.

After reports that the mystery-thriller is struggling to run effectively on even the most powerful hardware, AMD graphics card users can now expect an update that boosts the title’s 4K performance on High Settings by up to 9% on AMD RX 6800XT GPUs when compared to machines using the previous driver.

AMD has also addressed several other performance issues with this release, including fixes to screen flickering when using MSI Afterburner, recording features failing to enable on AMD Radeon HD 7800 series graphics products, and several additional patches for games including Doom Eternal and Metro Exodus .

The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.1 optional driver can now be downloaded via the Radeon Settings app in Windows 10 or via the links on the official release notes page , where you can find the full list of fixes and known issues.

A game worth upgrading for

Given that, in our review, we described The Medium as an “unnerving psychological horror”, it’s only right that players experience the game on the most optimized hardware.

With AMD’s new driver, you’ll be able to fully realise the terrifying, dual-reality world of Bloober Team’s psychological title, which is bolstered by its unsettling characters, a tailor-made score and often unpredictable story.

It’s also worth noting that AMD lists Hitman 3 as another game in need of a performance update, with the company acknowledging issues with application crashes in the Apex Predator mission on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

