Shuttle launches ultra-small XPC X200

Small form factor PC maker Shuttle today launched the minuscule XPC X200 media PC. The Viiv-based media PC is the size of an A4 paper and only 5cm thick.

The Shuttle XPC X200 has an Intel 945GM-based motherboard with a Core 2 Duo processor and up to 2GB of RAM. The new media PC also features Intel's integrated GMA950 graphics card, 7.1-channel audio, digital and analogue tuner, and a remote control. It also has an FM tuner.

The X200 has integrated 802.11b/g Wi-Fi, five USB2 ports and a multi-format media card reader, as well as a DVI connector. There are also PS/2 mouse and keyboard connectors.

There are two X200 models available; the full-featured X200MA and the budget X200BA version. The X200MA is priced at 940 euro (£637) whilst the X200BA costs 743 euro (£499).