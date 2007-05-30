YouTube comes to Apple TV

Apple has announced it will enable Apple TV owners to stream content from YouTube as of "mid-June". The deal is yet another sign of the growing bond between the iPod maker and YouTube's parent company, Google.

"This is the first time users can easily browse, find and watch YouTube videos right from their living room couch, and it's really, really fun," said Steve Jobs, Apple's CEO, in a statement. "YouTube is a worldwide sensation, and Apple TV is bringing it directly from the internet onto the widescreen TV in your living room."

However, Jobs isn't entirely correct; Netgear's EVA8000 Digital Entertainer HD does the same thing. And it was announced at CES , even if we haven't yet seen evidence in the UK.

You won't be able to watch just any YouTube video though - they will need to be added to the service first. The full catalogue will be available in the autumn. YouTube members will be able to log onto their accounts and view their own favourite videos though.

Apple also said it would offer a new Apple TV build-to-order option of a larger 160GB hard drive. The option isn't yet available on the UK Apple Store, but the finished model has a price of $399. Given that the 40GB version is £199 ($299 US), it will probably have a UK price tag of £299.

The YouTube update will be dripped down to older Apple TV boxes in mid-June.