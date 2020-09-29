There are a huge number of reputable SEO and digital marketing agencies working across the world, which means that it can be very hard to choose the best option for your business. Companies like Networking Bizz offer high-quality SEO services, catering to businesses of all shapes and sizes.

However, there’s no one size fits all solution when it comes to SEO, which is why we decided to put together the following Networking Bizz evaluation. Below, you will find information about this company’s plans and pricing, main features, customer service, and more so you can make an informed choice about whether or not it’s what you’re looking for.

Networking Bizz offers a range of SEO and other digital marketing services (Image credit: NetworkingBizz)

Networking Bizz: Plans and pricing

Networking Bizz offers a selection of SEO options, including full packages for local, national, and eCommerce SEO.

At the cheaper end of the spectrum are Networking Bizz’s local SEO options. These start at $499.99 per month for the Business package and are designed for those who want to drive traffic from a certain geographical area to their website. A good example would be a small local business owner who is trying to attract more customers to their physical store. A more expensive Professional package costs $899.99 per month, and more advanced Enterprise solutions can be developed on request.

The national and eCommerce SEO packages are actually identical. A cheap Business package costs $699.99 per month, while the Professional package comes in at $1199.99 per month. High-end enterprise-level solutions can also be created where required.

Networking Bizz has a selection of local, national, and eCommerce SEO packages (Image credit: NetworkingBizz)

Networking Bizz: How it works

To get started with Networking Bizz, you will have to book a free consultation with the company’s SEO team. Expect to discuss your long-term needs and goals, budget, and the areas on which you would like to focus the most.

If you decide to move forward with Networking Bizz’s services, the team will work through a clear, pre-defined SEO process. To begin, your site will be fully audited, competitors will be analyzed, and keyword research will be completed to identify target keywords/keyphrases.

Once the initial research phase is complete, a plan will be developed and implemented to ensure your long-term goals are met. This will include on-page SEO, content creation, and backlink building. Guest posts will be used to create a strong backlink portfolio, and all results will be presented in clear, comprehensive reports, as well as on your SEO dashboard.

Get started with a free 15 minutes consultation (Image credit: NetworkingBizz)

Networking Bizz Features & Services

There are a number of features that stand out about Networking Bizz’s SEO services. We’ve listed some of the most noteworthy below.

One thing we loved about Networking Bizz was the high-quality reports and analytics it provides. For one, you can monitor the performance of your target keywords through your Client Reporting Dashboard. You will also receive regular performance reports, and you can even schedule calls with the Networking Bizz team if required.

You can also take advantage of a handy, free SEO auditing tool. To use it, simply enter your webpage URL, the keywords you’re targeting, and a few contact details. Hit the run button, and any major optimization problems will be revealed.

Networking Bizz also offers full competitor analysis as part of its SEO packages. By taking advantage of this, the team will help you develop a comprehensive plan that gives you a competitive edge in your industry.

Networking Bizz provides a powerful analytics dashboard (Image credit: NetworkingBizz)

Networking Bizz: Support and customer care

In order to evaluate the level of support and customer care Networking Bizz clients have received in the past, we scoured the web for customer reviews. And the results we found were excellent.

For starters, bark.com has 191 reviews of the company, with an average rating of five out of five stars. Many of the reviews focus on customer service and the excellent support received by those who have worked with Networking Bizz, which was great to see. Meanwhile, popular review site 10SEOS.Com has 13 reviews that all give the company five stars as well.

Ultimately, it appears that Networking Bizz offers excellent customer service across the board, so you shouldn’t run into too many problems here.

Networking Bizz has almost solely five-star reviews across the web (Image credit: NetworkingBizz)

The competition

Although Networking Bizz is a highly-rated SEO company with very few obvious flaws, it’s always worth exploring your options when choosing who you work with.

One great alternative is Ignite Visibility, which offers a range of custom SEO solutions developed according to your exact needs. Although reports suggest that they are slightly expensive, working with a company like this should give you confidence that you’re getting the best value for your money.

Or, it could be worth looking at a smaller company like Flightpath. Although not super popular or well known in the SEO world, Flightpath offers highly effective custom solutions. And the best thing: You will benefit from the excellent customer service and strong relationships that come when you work with such a small business.

Final verdict

Networking Bizz is a highly-rated SEO agency, and for good reason. It offers a selection of very affordable local, national, and eCommerce packages, along with custom solutions for larger clients. What’s more, it also provides exceptional service, including powerful reporting, real-time keyword monitoring, and industry-leading support.

Although the company’s lack of flexible packages is a slight concern, there’s really very little else to suggest that Networking Bizz won’t bring you excellent results. If you’re looking for a cheap yet quality SEO provider, Networking Bizz has you covered. But if you want a custom solution tailored exactly to your business, it could be worth looking elsewhere.

