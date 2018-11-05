NetSuite is "going global and being local"

Two years on from its acquisition by Oracle, NetSuite’s European operation is going from strength to strength, and the company is now looking to continue this growth even further.

NetSuite has had a presence in the UK since 2002, but the company has ramped up investment in the EMEA region to now have a presence in 15 countries, and "inevitably", the UK is set to play a big role in this growth, says Nicky Tozer, NetuSuite EMEA vice president.

“This is NetSuite going global and being local,” Tozer told TechRadar Pro at the recent SuiteConnect Europe event in London.

"The investment that Oracle has placed in us has allowed us to accelerate our growth across the different regions,” she says, highlighting that doubling revenues would not have been possible without significant investment.

“If NetSuite is going to be able to achieve the growth that Oracle demands from the investment, then it's going to be in regions where we've had very limited geographical presence but can expand.”

NetSuite UK growth

Two years on from the Oracle acquisition, NetSuite seems in a strong position when it comes to combating a rapidly changing market that now embraces all of the EMEA region.This includes building localised staff and sales team for each country, and targeting specific local customers.

“Not only is there a language challenge, and a product challenge, there's a massive cultural challenge as well,” Tozer says.

In the UK, NetSuite has actively increased its headcount in recent years, but Tozer says that there is still plenty of room to grow.

“The challenge now is constant growth,” she says, “we’ve now put people on the ground...but now the challenge is to make them efficient.”

“You have to make sure that what you deliver is a solid offering and it won’t fall over.”

Asides from the key UK market, NetSuite is pushing to be active across much of the EMEA region, which necessitate a number of cultural considerations. Tozer mentions the “next wave of growth” targeting Spain, Italy, Portugal and the Nordics, as well as localised products that offer benefits tailored to specific markets.

“We have to be careful about balancing that growth, and not running too fast,” she says, “but we're not going from a standing start...it's a complex task, and one that sees many different bits of our organisation coming together.”