Netherlands vs Sweden live stream: how to watch Women's World Cup 2019 semi-final from anywhere

Netherlands and Sweden. The 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final. Lyon. It's very straightforward...win today and play in the World Cup Final on Sunday. And to make sure that you don't miss a minute, we've created this guide to getting a Netherlands vs Sweden live stream - regardless of where on Earth you are.

If tonight's 2019 Women's World Cup semi-final between the Netherlands and Sweden can match the intensity and drama of yesterday's, then we're in for another treat - subject to VAR, of course.

While the teams look evenly matched on paper, the Netherlands go in to the game as slight favourites with Betfair, largely due to them being reigning European champions. Sweden are the lowest-ranked side left in the competition but have shown they're capable of big performances having pulled off shock wins against Canada and Germany.

Live stream Netherlands vs Sweden - where and when Today's Women's World Cup match takes place at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, which will also be hosting the final. Kick-off is 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST for viewers in the UK and 3pm ET / midday PT for USWNT fans wanting to scout their final opposition.

While they may be European champions, this is the furthest the Netherlands have reached in the women's game's biggest tournament. Key to their success in France so far has been striker Vivianne Miedema.

The Arsenal star slotted home her third goal of the tournament against Italy in the quarter-finals to extend her lead as the all-time leading goalscorer in the Netherlands national team at the age of just 22. Sweden will need to stop Miedema linking up with winger Lieke Martens - a combination that has proved almost impossible to nullify for the Oranje's opponents so far in the competition.

Sweden have managed to set a record for the largest spread of scorers at a single edition of the World Cup with eight different goal-scorers netting in France. That sort of team effort will be required if the Blågult are to make it to their first final since 2003.

Who will get to face the USA in the 2019 Women's World Cup final on Sunday? You'll be able to find out as it happens from anywhere on Earth, by following our Netherlands vs Sweden live stream guide below.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream Netherlands vs Sweden live in the UK

The good news for those in the UK is that today's game will be shown free-to-air. The BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for this match as well as all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup, so you'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be going out live on BBC One, with coverage set to start at 7.30pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's broadcast of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

Live stream Netherlands vs Sweden in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. For those wanting to watch who the USWNT will play in the final from the States, kick off is at 12pm PT and 3pm ET.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch Netherlands vs Sweden live stream in Australia

(Image credit: SBS) The good news for footy fans Down Under is that all matches from this point on in the tournament are available for free via SBS and the World Game online service. Prepare yourself for an early start as kick off is at 5am AEST on Thursday morning. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to watch a Netherlands vs Sweden live stream in New Zealand