Netflix's Mindhunter may return for season 3 after all

Last year, fans of Netflix's acclaimed series Mindhunter were devastated to hear that the show was put on 'indefinite hold' and that its cast would be released from their contracts.

While many (including us) accepted that Mindhunter was 'probably' finished, there is hope once again that we might actually see a third season of the serial killer-themed series, according to a report by Small Screen.

Citing sources close to the streaming giant, the report states that discussions are back on between Netflix and the show's director/executive-producer/co-showrunner David Fincher.

Fincher signed an exclusive four-year deal with Netflix late last year that has so far resulted in the Academy Award-nominated film Mank, which could be described as a passion project for the distinguished filmmaker.

Why we're hopeful about Mindhunter: S3

Given the success of Mank, it's likely that Fincher's relationship with Netflix is currently at an all-time high, making now the perfect time to jump back into a third season of Mindhunter.

Of course, it's no secret that making Mindhunter took a lot out of Fincher, who told Vulture last year that, "It’s a 90-hour workweek. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I have it in me right now to break season three.'"

Another reason the show stalled was due to its huge budget. "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was an expensive show," Fincher explained. "We talked about 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two."

So would Netflix be inclined to cough up the money that Fincher would need to make a third season of Mindhunter his way? It's very likely – if there's one thing Netflix is happy to spend money on, it's potential award-winners.

And, given the current lull in prestige Netflix Original content, we imagine the streaming giant would be more than willing to hang on to one of its best shows, even if it is somewhat of a loss leader.