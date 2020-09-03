Netflix signs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to a multiyear production deal

There’s a running joke that Netflix will green-light practically anything, so is it really a surprise that the streaming giant has signed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who have famously stepped back from their official royal duties – to a multiyear production deal?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set up their own yet-to-be-named production company, and are planning to make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming as part of the deal.

In a statement, the Hollywood-based couple had this to say: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” The went on to add that Netflix’s “unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.” Netflix has 193 million subscribers worldwide.

It’s unlikely that Harry and Meghan will star in any of the programs their company produces, but they might appear in a few documentaries. It also hasn’t been revealed how Harry and Meghan will receive financial remuneration from this deal, considering neither has any production experience. The New York Times, who broke the news, said a Netflix spokeswoman declined to comment on how the couple would be paid.

Fans of the 2018 cable drama Suits may be disappointed to hear that Meghan Markle won’t be using this deal as a return to acting. The former actress has no plans to return to her old day job, according to a representative.

Sign 'em up

This isn’t the first time Netflix has signed deals with stars who have no background in production. The company struck a similar deal with Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018, which has already proved fruitful. The production company delivered an Oscar-winning documentary in the form of American Factory: A Conversation with the Obamas.

Netflix has also recently signed more experienced talent in the form Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The two will produce a TV series adaptation of the Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy of books by author Liu Cixin.