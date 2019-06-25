Need internet on a budget? These are the best cheap broadband deals to go for now

When people think about broadband deals in 2019, it's likely they're thinking about fibre. But look a little deeper under those rapid internet speeds and you discover a world of affordability, coming in the form of cheap ADSL broadband deals.
ADSL is those plans that offer speeds slower than fibre. While the idea of slower internet speeds might not exactly have you hooked, the ridiculously affordable price tags definitely will.
With broadband starting as low as £13.99 a month and even some affordable fibre broadband deals, there are some excellent cheap internet packages available right now.
Ready to put your savings hat on? We've tracked down all of the cheapest offers around right now and listed them below, ranging from BT to the UK's cheapest offer and even a broadband and TV deal.
1. The UK's cheapest broadband deal
Onestream Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 10Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 activation | £13.99pm
Holding the impressive title of UK's cheapest broadband deal, Onestream is here for those wanting to pay as little as possible. The little-known internet provider has carved a name for itself, offering cheap plans. Going with Onestream will cost you just £13.99 each month.
2. Cheap broadband from a name you know
TalkTalk Fast Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £17.95pm
While Onestream is easily the cheapest option, going with a well-known brand will be a more comforting option for some. TalkTalk offers this broadband deal at just £17.95 per month. With no upfront costs, average speeds of 11Mb and a no price rise guarantee, TalkTalk is a brilliant, affordable option.
3. Fibre broadband deals don't have to be expensive
Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £22 per month
Vodafone was the internet provider to make the words 'cheap' and 'fibre' completely compatible. For just £22 a month you get average speeds of 35Mb (that means downloads of over 4MB per second) with a guarantee that they won't fall under 25Mb. This is an extremely popular tariff indeed.
4. Be frugal with a broadband and TV deal
Now Brilliant Broadband + Sky Entertainment Pass | 12 months | 11Mb avg. speed | £24.99 upfront | £22.99 per month
Now TV has been a go-to service for affordable TV plans for ages, and its broadband branch doesn't let the side down. Here you get standard broadband speeds and add its Sky Entertainment pass for an extra fiver a month. That means an absolute stack of great, premium channels to choose from (including Sky Atlantic) and over 300 box sets to binge on. It's only £7 a month more if you want fibre, too.
5. Cheapest BT broadband deal
BT Broadband | 18 months | Avg. speed 10Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £24.99pm + £80 BT Reward Card
Rounding out this list, the cheapest option from BT. If you want the cheapest price from this well-known ISP then look no further. At a monthly price of £24.99, it isn't the cheapest package out there. But throw in the £80 reward card BT offers and you're effectively paying just £20.54 a month instead.
- What speeds are you getting? Take TechRadar's broadband speed test