Need internet on a budget? These are the best cheap broadband deals to go for now

When people think about broadband deals in 2019, it's likely they're thinking about fibre. But look a little deeper under those rapid internet speeds and you discover a world of affordability, coming in the form of cheap ADSL broadband deals.

ADSL is those plans that offer speeds slower than fibre. While the idea of slower internet speeds might not exactly have you hooked, the ridiculously affordable price tags definitely will.

With broadband starting as low as £13.99 a month and even some affordable fibre broadband deals, there are some excellent cheap internet packages available right now.

Ready to put your savings hat on? We've tracked down all of the cheapest offers around right now and listed them below, ranging from BT to the UK's cheapest offer and even a broadband and TV deal.

1. The UK's cheapest broadband deal

(Image credit: Onestream) Onestream Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg speeds 10Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 activation | £13.99pm

Holding the impressive title of UK's cheapest broadband deal, Onestream is here for those wanting to pay as little as possible. The little-known internet provider has carved a name for itself, offering cheap plans. Going with Onestream will cost you just £13.99 each month.

2. Cheap broadband from a name you know

TalkTalk Fast Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 11Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £17.95pm

While Onestream is easily the cheapest option, going with a well-known brand will be a more comforting option for some. TalkTalk offers this broadband deal at just £17.95 per month. With no upfront costs, average speeds of 11Mb and a no price rise guarantee, TalkTalk is a brilliant, affordable option.

3. Fibre broadband deals don't have to be expensive

Vodafone Superfast 1 | 18 months | 35Mb avg speed | Line rental inc. | FREE upfront | £22 per month

Vodafone was the internet provider to make the words 'cheap' and 'fibre' completely compatible. For just £22 a month you get average speeds of 35Mb (that means downloads of over 4MB per second) with a guarantee that they won't fall under 25Mb. This is an extremely popular tariff indeed.

4. Be frugal with a broadband and TV deal

5. Cheapest BT broadband deal

BT Broadband | 18 months | Avg. speed 10Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £24.99pm + £80 BT Reward Card

Rounding out this list, the cheapest option from BT. If you want the cheapest price from this well-known ISP then look no further. At a monthly price of £24.99, it isn't the cheapest package out there. But throw in the £80 reward card BT offers and you're effectively paying just £20.54 a month instead.



