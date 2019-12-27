Need cloud storage? Don't miss an amazing 95% discount on 5TB for the next year

We'll break this down for you very quickly and easily. Cloud storage is the super cheap, hardware-free alternative to bulky physical hard drives. So if you're looking for looooooooads of storage for your photos, files and films, iDrive's current offer might just tick all the boxes.

Its current cloud storage deal let's you pay just $3.48 (around £2.70) in exchange for 5TB for the whole year. And yes, you are reading that correctly. Forget this morning's post-Christmas takeaway coffee and get your cloud storage solution sorted for the next year instead.

The 95% discount (down from $69.50) is pretty spectacular in its own right. But it only sounds better still when you realise that its on the number 1 pick in our cloud storage guide. So it's a brilliant price on a brilliant service. Keep reading if you want to know more about the cloud storage offer and why we consider iDrive to be the best cloud storage company out there.

Or, if cloud storage isn't the only IT service you want to get sorted today, iDrive is also offering 95% off its RemotePC for 10 computers. This allows you to securely access your home or office computer in exchange for another $3.48.

iDrive's cracking cloud storage deal:

EXCLUSIVE IDrive 5TB plan | $69.50 $3.48 for 1 year | 95% off

$69.50 may seem a bit pricey for a year's worth of 5TB but $3.48 for a whole 12 months is ridiculously cheap. Not to mention 5TB should go a very long way in covering your storage needs, it can hold countless hours of music, thousands of photos and hundreds of video games.

View Deal

What makes iDrive the best cloud storage provider?

It's for everyone and we mean literally everyone - doesn't matter if you're tech savvy or not, iDrive is so simple and straightforward to use.

It also boasts excellent security, so you can rest assured you are secure online. Plus, it has the iDrive Express service, which basically backs up all your stuff automatically, in case disaster strikes and somehow your items have been deleted.

iDrive even offers facial recognition of your photos which is a pretty cool and handy feature. If you need more information check out our iDrive review - where you can find out everything you need to know about this superb software.