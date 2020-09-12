Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka live stream: how to watch US Open 2020 final today

And then there were two. Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka booked their places in the US Open final with a pair of thrilling Thursday evening victories over Jennifer Brady and Serena Williams respectively. Today's match would be a repeat of the Western and Southern Open final that was due to be played at Flushing Meadows two weeks ago, though Osaka had to pull out of that one through injury, conceding the title to Azarenka. This could be a classic, and you can follow our guide to watch an Osaka vs Azarenka live stream and catch the 2020 US Open women's final online from anywhere.

Osaka vs Azarenka: US Open final live stream Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka is of course being played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the US Open's biggest stage. The match is scheduled to begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT/9pm BST. Full live streaming and TV channel details for the match are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

It's poised beautifully, with Osaka and Azarenka sharing an identical head-to-head record. They've beaten each other twice each, with Osaka coming out on top in their two most recent meetings.

The Japanese world No. 9 has never lost a Grand Slam final, and she's the favourite today. Osaka has been playing with a heavily strapped left leg throughout the tournament, and it's held up so far.

The 2018 US Open champ overcame fellow big-hitter Jennifer Brady in the semi-finals, becoming the first person to take a set from the American at Flushing Meadows. It was Osaka's 10 victory on the spin, and probably the one she had to fight hardest for.

Azarenka shocked Serena Williams in the other semi, coming back from a 6-1 first set battering to reach her first Grand Slam final in seven years. She's never tasted victory at the US Open, having lost both the 2012 and 2013 finals, but she's currently playing some of the best tennis of her career, and there's nothing that can boost your confidence more than a win over Serena.

It's an intriguing match-up, with both players currently looking unstoppable, and you can read on as we explain how to watch Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka online today and get a US Open live stream wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a US Open final live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem in geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world - but there's a surprisingly easy solution.

Get a 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial for 30-days

We've thoroughly tested all of the most popular VPNs and rate ExpressVPN as the best of what's out there. It's simple to install, boasts strong security features, and is compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. You can also use it with Android and iOS mobile devices, so to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, this is our pick of the litter. Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee so you can try it out for a month for free, or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. It really is the top option around, so check it out today.View Deal

How to watch the US Open final and get an Osaka vs Azarenka live stream in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Osaka vs Azarenka is scheduled to start at 9pm BST on Saturday evening. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka: live stream the US Open final in America

In the US, coverage from Flushing Meadows comes courtesy of ESPN, and Osaka vs Azarenka is scheduled for a 4pm ET/1pm PT start. As ESPN is a cable channel, this means you'll need to be a subscriber to watch Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka online - or have a good over-the-top streaming service to call on. Of the many and varied options, the best for tennis fans wanting to watch a US Open live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $30 a month. That's much less than the competition and WAY less than cable! Best of all, Sling offers a FREE trial period so you can get a free tennis live stream for some of the tournament and check out the service for yourself. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Osaka vs Azarenka live stream: how to watch today's US Open final online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the US Open final on English-language TSN or French-language RDS - but again, they're premium channels that typically come with a pay TV package. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open final live stream. As in the US, Osaka vs Azarenka starts at 4pm ET/1pm PT. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. And if you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try the No. 1 VPN around 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream the US Open final 2020 and watch tennis online in Australia

ESPN has the rights to live stream tennis in Australia, but you can also tune in to the US Open final for free on SBS Viceland. This means that Aussie viewers can make use of the free SBS On Demand streaming service to tune in. Osaka vs Azarenka will get underway at 6am AEST on Sunday. ESPN, meanwhile, is available on pay TV courtesy of Foxtel, which is great news for cord cutters, as Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN coverage in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a FREE trial period so you can tune in for free. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.