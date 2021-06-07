Nadal vs Sinner live stream: how to watch French Open 2021 tennis for free and from anywhere today

For the second French Open in a row, the King of Clay faces the youngster who some have tipped to take up the mantle when Rafa Nadal eventually lays it down, in a must-watch fourth round clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Read on as we explain how to watch French Open tennis online and get a Nadal vs Sinner live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to see it absolutely FREE.

The duo put on an enthralling show when they clashed in Rome last month, but there's so much more on the line today,

Jannik Sinner illuminated Roland Garros last year, becoming the first French Open debutant to reach the men's quarter-finals since Nadal managed it back in 2005. They both achieved the feat at just 19 years of age, but whereas the teenage Nadal went all the way, Sinner's campaign was cut short by, yep, Rafa himself.

The Spaniard, now 35, has been vocal in his admiration for Sinner, still 19, and though the young Italian didn't take a set from Nadal in the two matches they've played before today, there are very high hopes for this encounter.

It's the future of tennis against the greatest clay player of all time, and you can watch all the drama unfold as it happens by following our Nadal vs Sinner live stream guide to watch French Open 2021 tennis online today.

Want more great sport? How to get a Euro 2020 live stream this year

Who has a free Nadal vs Sinner live stream in 2021?

Roland Garros is free-to-air in some countries around the world, which means you can watch this French Open encounter for free.

On UK TV, you can get a free Nadal vs Sinner live stream courtesy of ITV4 and, more specifically, its ITV Hub streaming service.

There's also a free way to watch the French Open in Australia via 9Gem and the 9Now streaming service - details below.

And if you prefer your coverage local, French TV has you covered, too - specifically France TV Sport.

If you'd normally watch one of these options but can't because you're abroad right now, don't sweat it. Just read on to find out how using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to take your favorite streaming services with you wherever you are - right now, ExpressVPN is the way to go.

How to watch a Nadal vs Sinner live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic French Open coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred Nadal vs Sinner live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to live stream Nadal vs Sinner from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer, and many people choose to use one for that reason alone.

How to watch Nadal vs Sinner FREE: live stream French Open in the UK

In the UK, you can watch Nadal vs Sinner for FREE on ITV4, which is showing the French Open action from morning until night on each and every day of the tournament. The match is scheduled to get underway no earlier than 3pm BST. You can also get a FREE French Open live stream via the channel's ITV Hub platform. Just make sure you have a valid UK TV license, of course. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device of choice. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 French Open fix by grabbing a VPN.

Nadal vs Sinner: live stream French Open tennis FREE in Australia

You'll have to be up late to tune in from Australia, with this match set to get underway no earlier than 12am AEST on Monday night/Tuesday morning. The better news is that you can watch Nadal vs Sinner FREE courtesy of Channel 9 . That means you can also fire up a French Open live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is completely free to use too. You can tune in via a Stan Sport subscription too, but why pay if you can watch for free? Well, it's a good option for die-hard tennis fans, as it's streaming streaming Nadal vs Sinner along with every match on every court, ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. If you're currently out of the country but want to watch a French Open live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to watch Nadal vs Sinner: live stream French Open 2021 tennis in the US

In the US, you can watch Nadal vs Sinner on the Tennis Channel, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 10am ET / 7am PT on Monday morning. The Tennis Channel and NBC Sports are splitting 2021 French Open coverage between them, with each network showing different days and sessions. If you don't have either of them on cable, the best option for a French Open live stream is Sling TV's Blue package, which costs $35 a month and includes NBCSN. But right now you can get a whole month of Sling Blue for a mere $10. Throw in its Sports Extra add-on for an extra $11 a month to get the Tennis Channel and more and you're done - for WAY less than cable! Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers both NBCSN and the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to live stream Nadal vs Sinner: watch French Open tennis online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Nadal vs Sinner on TSN, with the match set to get underway no earlier than 10am ET / 7am PT on Monday morning. TSN is your home for all of the big Roland Garros action, and if you get it as part of your cable deal, you can also live stream Nadal vs Sinner simply by logging in with the details of your provider. But even if you don't have cable, you can still live stream Nadal vs Sinner if you subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Nadal vs Sinner: live stream French Open tennis in New Zealand