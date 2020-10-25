MotoGP live stream 2020: how to watch the Teruel Grand Prix in Aragon from anywhere

Last week, another dramatic MotoGP race saw a new rider finish top of the podium for the eighth time in this season. Today, the sport once again returns to the tarmac of the Ciudad del Motor de Aragon in Spain. Read on to find out how to get a 2020 MotoGP live stream and watch the Teruel Grand Prix action, no matter where you are in the world - it's even FREE in some places.

Live stream MotoGP Teruel The action for the main event gets going at the MotorLand Aragon track in Alcañiz, Spain on Sunday at 1pm local time (CET). That makes it a 12pm GMT start for fans watching from the UK and an 8am ET / 5am PT flag for those in the US. Get your local MotoGP live stream wherever you are with the help of a VPN.

Last Saturday's race at Aragon saw Alex Rins triumph on the day, while his Suzuki stable mate and fellow Spaniard Joan Mir leapt to the top of the Championship standings with a second place finish, taking the mantle from previous front-runner Fabio Quartararo, who finished in a disappointing 18th.

As was the case seven days ago, this weekend's race will see some major omissions on the starting grid with iconic Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi out again following a positive Covid-19 test. Defending MotoGP champ Marc Marquez is also still unable to compete as his agonising wait for his broken arm to heal continues, with Stefan Bradl once more deputising for the Repsol Honda team.

However, there are plenty of positive talking points going into this afternoon's race, too - namely that Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami has secured his first ever MotoGP pole. In doing so, he became the first Japanese rider to start front of the grid in 16 years. Read on as we explain how to watch a Teruel MotoGP live stream from anywhere today.

Related: how to watch an F1 Portugal live stream today

How to watch a MotoGP live stream from abroad

To see how you can live stream the MotoGP action in the UK, Australia (where coverage is free), the US, Canada and New Zealand, read on further down this page to see the broadcast options. But if you want to stream the riding from outside your country, you may find that it's geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN can come in really handy. It's a piece of software readily available to download and install that allows you to simulate the IP address on your laptop (or mobile phone, tablet, streaming device, console, etc) so that it appears to be in a completely different country. Ideal, assuming that it doesn't breach any Ts&Cs from the broadcaster you're trying to tune in to.

Use a VPN to stream MotoGP live from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to sit at the front of the grid. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

MotoGP live stream: how to watch Teruel GP in the UK

BT Sport will be showing all the action this year live on TV on BT Sport 2. Subscribers can watch BT Sport online, either directly through its website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android as well as on consoles, Apple TV, Now TV devices, and select Samsung smart TVs. For those who don't want the commitment or cost of a full-fat BT Sport subscription, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 and cancel whenever you want. It's worth noting that with the clocks changing in the UK this weekend to GMT, Sunday's timings are an hour earlier than last weeks action. Coverage of the main event is scheduled on BT Sport 2 for 11.30am ahead of a 12pm start. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

More motorsport: how to get an F1 live stream

FREE MotoGP live stream: how to watch the Teruel in Australia

You're in luck Australia, as MotoGP is set to be streamed on Network 10 and Fox Sports. So hopefully, there's an option in there that's either already paid for by your current subscription - or one that you can get access to easily. Network 10 is your best bet if you don't have a fancy pay TV package, as it's airing the Teruel Grand Prix (this Sunday at 11pm AEDT) live for free. Both offer apps and streaming platforms for a range of popular devics, so you shouldn't miss a second of the action, no matter where you are at race time - although you'll need a VPN if you want to watch your home coverage outside of Australia.

How to watch a Teruel MotoGP live stream in the US for free

For US race fans, it's NBC Sports and NBC which will be showing all the action once from the Teruel Grand Prix. So if you have that on cable already, you're all set and can watch via the network's website - just log-in with details of your TV provider. The Teruel GP is set to begin at 8am ET/ 5am PT on Sunday. Cord-cutters can watch NBCSN on Sling TV, where it's available as part of the over-the-top service's Blue bundle. You can even try a FREE Sling trial that will let you watch this week's race without paying a penny, if you play your cards right. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above to stream all the action just like you would back at home.

2020 MotoGP Teruel live stream: how to watch the race in Canada

Canadians can enjoy the motorbike racing action on beIN Sports which has the rights to the races for 2020. The race is set to begin at 8am ET on Sunday, with qualifying starting at 9.10am on Saturday. For those travelling, you can use a VPN to change your virtual location and still enjoy the race as if you were back in Canada.

How to get a MotoGP Teruel Grand Prix live stream in New Zealand