Moto G7 and three more G7-series handsets accidentally leaked in full by Motorola

Oops... it looks like Motorola has accidentally revealed details of all four (yes, FOUR) Moto G7 handsets it's expected to launch at MWC 2019 towards the end of February.

The details of the four affordable smartphones were spotted by Cnet on Motorola's Brazilian website, but the pages in question have since been deleted.

So as well as the Moto G7, it looks like we'll also get the Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power.

Along with the names, the full specs for all four handsets were also leaked, with the regular Moto G7 set to feature a 6.24-inch full HD (2270 x 1080) display with waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 632 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, dual rear cameras with 12MP and 5MP sensors, and an 8MP camera on the front.

The Moto G7 also has a rear fingerprint scanner and a 3,000mAh battery which supports fast charging via TurboPower.

Plus, Power and Play leaked join the party

The Moto G7 Plus is the high-end variant of the lineup with a slightly punchier Snapdragon 636 chipset and dual front facing cameras with a 16MP primary and a 5MP secondary snapper.

Other than those differences, the rest of the Moto G7 Plus specs appear to be the same as the standard Moto G7.

Coming to the budget end of the lineup, the Moto G7 Play and G7 Power have a lot of similarities.

While the Moto G7 Play has a 5.7-inch display the Moto G7 Power has a bigger 6.2-inch screen, but both have the same HD+ resolution (1512 x 720).

Both pack in a Snapdragon 632 chipset, 32GB of storage, microSD slot, 8MP front camera, rear fingerprint scanner and run Android 9 Pie.

A couple more differences include the 13MP camera on the rear of the Moto G7 Play versus the 12MP offering on the G7 Power, 2GB of RAM for the Play while the Power gets 3GB and the the Power also boasts a much bigger, 5,000mAh battery, while the G7 Play has to make do with a 3,000mAh power pack.

Via: Android headlines