Moto G62 could take the crown as Motorola’s best cheap phone

Motorola has quietly launched the Moto G62 in the UK, but the company could easily have justified announcing it with more fanfare, as it has the potential to be Motorola’s best cheap phone, and perhaps one of the best cheap Android phones from any brand.

We can only go by the specs and price so far, as we haven’t been hands-on with it, but at a price of £199.99 (around $240 / AU$350) this is one of Motorola’s cheapest 5G phones.

Not only that, but the Moto G62 also has a 6.5-inch 1080 x 2400 screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a big 5,000mAh battery, and a triple-lens camera, with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide one, and a 2MP macro one.

Other key specs include a 16MP front-facing camera, a fairly low-end Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and Android 12.

There’s also a 3.5mm headphone port, a microSD card slot, a fingerprint scanner, and dual stereo speakers.

Design wise the Moto G62 looks fairly ordinary, with a plastic rear in Frosted Blue or Midnight Gray, but it has a water-repellent design, giving you a little bit of reassurance if it gets wet. It’s out now in the UK, but there’s no word on availability in the US or Australia.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Analysis: 5G keeps getting more affordable and accessible

It wasn’t all that long ago that 5G was the preserve of high-end handsets, but now it’s almost a standard feature, as evidenced by a phone as cheap as the Moto G62 including it.

But this isn’t even the cheapest 5G phone, with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G dropping below £100 not so long ago, and there’s plenty of competition at around the price of the Moto G62, from phones like the Realme 8 5G.

Still, Motorola is a respected brand known for its high-quality affordable handsets, so seeing a 5G phone land for so little money here is still notable.