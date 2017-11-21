Moto G5 - one of the world's best budget phones - is now cheaper than ever

The Moto G5 sat on its perch at the top of the best cheap phone list for a few months of this year, and despite dropping down to position three we still love it as a cheaper alternative to the big and expensive flagship phones.
It comes with a part-metal body, a vibrant HD display and a slick fingerprint scanner too, so if you're looking to buy a new affordable phone this will be a great one to pick up.
Originally it cost £170 from Motorola and a variety of third-party retailers, but ahead of Black Friday 2017 we've now seen the price drop as low as £129.95 from both Amazon and Argos.
You can see those deals below, but be warned that we expect stock to be limited so be sure to make your decision quickly.
Moto G5 Android smartphone: now £129.95 (was £169.99)
The Moto G is the best budget smartphone around, and the G5 is the best version of the handset yet. It's currently reduced at both Amazon and Argos