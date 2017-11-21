Moto G5 - one of the world's best budget phones - is now cheaper than ever

The Moto G5 sat on its perch at the top of the best cheap phone list for a few months of this year, and despite dropping down to position three we still love it as a cheaper alternative to the big and expensive flagship phones.

It comes with a part-metal body, a vibrant HD display and a slick fingerprint scanner too, so if you're looking to buy a new affordable phone this will be a great one to pick up.

Originally it cost £170 from Motorola and a variety of third-party retailers, but ahead of Black Friday 2017 we've now seen the price drop as low as £129.95 from both Amazon and Argos.

You can see those deals below, but be warned that we expect stock to be limited so be sure to make your decision quickly.