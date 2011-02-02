T-Mobile offering 'smoky violet' BlackBerry Curve 9300

T-Mobile has revealed that it will offer the BlackBerry Curve 9300 in an exclusive colour – "smoky violet."

In that strange eerie world or make-up and paint where colours can't simply be colours, smoky violet may mean something to somebody, but we'd describe it as "a bit silvery-purpley".

"With its violet hue set to be the 'must-have' colour for Spring/Summer, this BlackBerry Curve 9300 is perfect for fashionista socialites on the go who like to match their mobile with their accessories," explains T-Mobile while we continue to look bemused.

Like a winged witch in the sultry twilight



The exclusive colour of BlackBerry Curve 9300 sports a 2MP camera, 3G support (duh) and all the email functionality you would expect in a BlackBerry.

Oh and it's a bit purpley too. Did we mention that?

Nicola Shenton, Head of Device Portfolio at Everything Everywhere, comments: "The BlackBerry Curve 9300 is a great choice for anyone who wants to keep in touch without compromising on style."

The BlackBerry Curve 9300 smartphone is available on contract or to buy on pay as you go.